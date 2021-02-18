Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZEN stock opened at $153.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

