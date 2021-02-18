Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) (LON:ZPHR) Trading Up 2.2%

Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) (LON:ZPHR)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 5,217,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,285,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £16.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 12,920 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.