Zero Utility Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.42 million and $21,813.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for $1,463.81 or 0.02819654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

Zero Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

