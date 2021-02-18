Zetacoin Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $198,223.12 and approximately $9,103.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,884.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.42 or 0.01363469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00466880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00035415 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003751 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,466,527 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.