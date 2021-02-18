ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $227,951.24

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $227,951.24 and $5,800.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.00891035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045372 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.94 or 0.05033136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00049587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017629 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

