Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 88,770 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

FNF opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

