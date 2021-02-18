Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $51.75 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,643,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,878.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,685.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.