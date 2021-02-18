Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 25,430 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,430 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

GILD opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

