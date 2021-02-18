Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,354 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

