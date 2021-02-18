Zilliqa 24-Hour Volume Tops $194.58 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $194.58 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00086317 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,256,899,490 coins and its circulating supply is 10,965,432,337 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

