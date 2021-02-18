ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 19,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 995,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.