ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.59 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $23,774.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00373020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00079488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00083113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00083596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00435792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00175675 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,440 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

