ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.07. 2,397,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,279,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 757,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 503,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

