ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ZIOP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 26,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $82,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,413 shares in the company, valued at $561,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.