Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398,677 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.56% of ZIX worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ZIX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 70,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ZIX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ZIX by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 277,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

