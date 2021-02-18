ZIX (ZIXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $560.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Earnings History for ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.