ZIX (ZIXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $560.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.