ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Reaches $325.62 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $325.62 million and $118.98 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00007883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00378332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00079388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00085028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00436310 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,107.79 or 0.85424322 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

