Zogenix (ZGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.