ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $700,660.98 and approximately $110.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 116.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00086122 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002262 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

