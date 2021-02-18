ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.40 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $87,997.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00412474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00059605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00084486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00425749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00028434 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

