Zscaler (ZS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $224.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.18. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -252.62 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

