ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $69.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

