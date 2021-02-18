Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.30

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 2615564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Get Zynga alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock worth $27,498,970. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.