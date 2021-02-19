$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 557,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,485. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

