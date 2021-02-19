-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.33). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,155. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.68.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.