0x 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $256.28 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002848 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $256.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00041848 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.49 or 0.04548645 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

