0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $2.55 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.63 or 0.04901445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016793 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

