0xcert (ZXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,977.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2,977.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00746140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00042430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00059085 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.83 or 0.04537408 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

