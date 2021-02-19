$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AerCap.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AER opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.81 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $62.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 243,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,305 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 806,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,771,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

