10,172 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of WYNN opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $137.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

