10,279 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,066,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

