120,000 Shares in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) Purchased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Gores Holdings IV comprises approximately 0.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Gores Holdings IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,325,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $12,711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,833,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth $6,280,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth $5,252,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GHIV shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Shares of GHIV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,514,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

