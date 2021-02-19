12,122 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,122 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,945,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,238,000 after purchasing an additional 431,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.80. 300,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a market cap of $392.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

