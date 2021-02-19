12Ships (TSHP) Tops One Day Volume of $17.32 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, 12Ships has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $51.65 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,970,777,025 coins. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

