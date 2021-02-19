$150.09 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post sales of $150.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $289.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $618.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $627.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $825.67 million, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $884.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.