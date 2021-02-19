$18.91 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report $18.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.58 million and the lowest is $12.73 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $29.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $73.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $81.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.85 million, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

