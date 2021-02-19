$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.10 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.