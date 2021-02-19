$19.65 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report $19.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.47 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $58.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.65 million to $59.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.90 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.
OXFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
OXFD opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $23.11.
Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
