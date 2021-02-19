$19.65 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report $19.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.47 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $58.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.65 million to $59.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.90 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

OXFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 485,956 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113,160 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXFD opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

