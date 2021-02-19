1inch (1INCH) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00008280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $647.22 million and $166.86 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00600353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00085878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00070080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00398089 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,263,600 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

