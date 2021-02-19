1irstcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $30.04 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $72,327.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00085070 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00208458 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015271 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

