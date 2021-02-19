1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 30,000 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $414,770.00.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.67. 705,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $171,545,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $69,947,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,698,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

