1ST Source Bank Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255,074 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $145.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $145.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

