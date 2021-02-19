2,090 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $790.53. The company had a trading volume of 295,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $821.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.97. The stock has a market cap of $758.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

