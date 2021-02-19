217,332 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 217,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.82% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $370.76 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.91.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.