242,549 Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 243,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 178,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $11.50 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $521.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

