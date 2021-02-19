$254.42 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report sales of $254.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.53 million and the lowest is $232.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

Shares of NBIX opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

