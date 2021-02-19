25,703 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.