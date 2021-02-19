27,593 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $134.10 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

