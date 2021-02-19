280,995 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Purchased by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 280,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000. Lithium Americas accounts for approximately 0.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.24% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,385 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of LAC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,135. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

