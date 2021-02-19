2,817,103 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,817,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,682,000. FIL Ltd owned 3.47% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after buying an additional 85,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ping Identity by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 236,337 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 370,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $35.39 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -505.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PING. Barclays raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.